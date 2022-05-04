Dr. Edward Milano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Milano, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Milano, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Milano works at
Locations
Wayne Dermatology10 STATE ROUTE 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 785-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely Clean Staff is very friendly and Helpful Dr. Milano is the Cadillac of Dermatologist in this area, hands down.
About Dr. Edward Milano, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447391172
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milano has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.