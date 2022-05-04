Overview

Dr. Edward Milano, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Milano works at Wayne Dermatology in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.