Dr. Edward Mikol, MD
Dr. Edward Mikol, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Mikol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Mikol works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 353-3460
-
2
Carolina Forest185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikol?
Very thorough in providing easy to understand evaluation and surgery protocols as well as physical Therapy protocols with patients concerns in mind
About Dr. Edward Mikol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003889304
Education & Certifications
- Southern Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikol works at
Dr. Mikol has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikol.
