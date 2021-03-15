Dr. Edward Michna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Michna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Michna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Brigham & Women's Hospital850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9060
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Milford Regional Medical Center14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (857) 307-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've taken my mother to see Dr. Michna several times including just recently. He is always professional, engaging and takes the time to listen, consult and suggest the best course of action. He exhibits sensitivity and care towards my mother and we really appreciate his approach or demeanor.
About Dr. Edward Michna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michna has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Michna. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michna.
