Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Meyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
California Cardiovascular Consultants2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-0222
Kirk Casey MD100 Independence Cir, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edward Meyer is an awesome, caring and extremely knowledgeable Endocronologist. He cares about me as a patient and takes time to listen and understand my situation. He led me through my severe hyperthyroidism and made recommendations that saved my life. I appreciate how well he took care of me.
About Dr. Edward Meyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1295780542
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- U Oreg
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.