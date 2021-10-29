Dr. Edward Messing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Messing, MD
Dr. Edward Messing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
University Urology601 Elmwood Ave # AC2 Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-1700
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
Simply the best. Look at the credentials. Worth the 5-hour round trip for me for the last 7 years. Staff is outstanding as well.
About Dr. Edward Messing, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- New York University Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Messing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messing has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Messing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.