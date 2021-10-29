See All Urologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Edward Messing, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Messing, MD

Urology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Messing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Messing works at Champaign Dental Group in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)
    158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-2838
  2. 2
    University Urology
    601 Elmwood Ave # AC2 Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Messing?

    Oct 29, 2021
    Simply the best. Look at the credentials. Worth the 5-hour round trip for me for the last 7 years. Staff is outstanding as well.
    Steve Piatt — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Messing, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Messing, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Messing to family and friends

    Dr. Messing's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Messing

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Messing, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Messing, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174562425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Messing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messing works at Champaign Dental Group in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Messing’s profile.

    Dr. Messing has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Messing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Messing, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.