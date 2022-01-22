Overview

Dr. Edward Merker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasantville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Merker works at NewYork Presbyterian in Pleasantville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.