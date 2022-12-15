See All Psychiatrists in Broken Arrow, OK
Dr. Edward Melton, MD

Psychiatry
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Melton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.

Dr. Melton works at Oklahoma Neuropsychiatric Institute in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ONPI (oknpi.com)
    1129 S Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 764-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System Sequoyah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Blood Allergy Testing
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alzheimer's Disease
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Borderline Personality Disorder
Chemical Addiction
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug Testing
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Group Psychotherapy
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Lipid Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Counseling
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy Services
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Somatoform Disorders
Stress Management
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Shows genuine concern. He has helped me get my life back. After years and years of seeing many Dr.s and taking many different med combinations, Dr. Melton has helped me feel like a normal person again.
    Ronnie Lynn Owens — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Melton, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1134299407
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Oklahoma-Tulsa Med Coll
    • University Of Oklahoma, Tulsa
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • U.S. Military Academy At West Point
