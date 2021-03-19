Overview

Dr. Edward Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Montrose Regional Health and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.