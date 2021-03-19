See All General Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Edward Medina, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Montrose Regional Health and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Medina works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery
    1960 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 318-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montrose Regional Health
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Medina is fast, to the point, very knowledgeable. I am so glad I found his office after having 4 years of resistance. Had my surgery at the Surgical Center and had an excellent care experience, there are very few facilities like this and I highly recommend. Had a small hernia that was disabling, had very little pain from surgery but he relieved very bad pain that was radiating over my entire abdominal area. You couldn't ask for a better staff or doctor. So grateful!
    — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Medina, MD
    About Dr. Edward Medina, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770525719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medina works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Medina’s profile.

    Dr. Medina has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

