Dr. Edward Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Medina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Montrose Regional Health and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Medina works at
General Surgery1960 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-2600
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Medina is fast, to the point, very knowledgeable. I am so glad I found his office after having 4 years of resistance. Had my surgery at the Surgical Center and had an excellent care experience, there are very few facilities like this and I highly recommend. Had a small hernia that was disabling, had very little pain from surgery but he relieved very bad pain that was radiating over my entire abdominal area. You couldn't ask for a better staff or doctor. So grateful!
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.