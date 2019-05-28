Dr. Edward McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward McMillan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward McMillan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. McMillan works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMillan?
the staff was professional . Dr. McMillan was very professional, asked questions to understand and listened to what I was saying and experiencing. He took the time needed and did not rush the appointment. He is not an alarmist, he seeks to understand and is conscience of the costs of tests and ensures all questions are answered and we have clear next steps. Dr McMillan makes it easy to be open in conversation and he ensures all concerns are dealt with
About Dr. Edward McMillan, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831199876
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.