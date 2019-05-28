Overview

Dr. Edward McMillan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. McMillan works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.