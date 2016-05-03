Dr. Edward McIntire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward McIntire, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward McIntire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
Tennessee Valley Urology Center400 Berywood Trl NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 472-3201
- 2 719 Cook Dr Ste 110, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 472-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent compassionate Doctor. I have history of many kidney stones plus other urologic issues and I have always been treated with respect. Excellent with female issues and up to date on current practices!
About Dr. Edward McIntire, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184689788
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Urology
Dr. McIntire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntire works at
Dr. McIntire has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntire.
