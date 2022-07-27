Overview

Dr. Edward McGill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McGill works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.