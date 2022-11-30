See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lutherville, MD
Dr. Edward McFarland, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (84)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward McFarland, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. McFarland works at Johns Hopkins Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Rehabilitation Network At Green Spring Station Clinic
    10803 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-2663
  2. 2
    Greenspring Station
    10753 Falls Rd Ste 215, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. McFarland after having a rotator cuff repair. I have been having constant pain, difficulty sleeping, and not being able to perform daily tasks. After 2+ years it has become extremely maddening. He took the time to listen, was very through, communicated compassionately, he was understanding, and made me feel more comfortable. I love working and painting. I am hopeful he will help me be able to do what I love again without being in pain or having limited mobility.
    About Dr. Edward McFarland, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467401018
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clin
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Med Ctr
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    • Murray State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McFarland works at Johns Hopkins Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. McFarland’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

