Dr. Edward McFarland, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. McFarland works at Johns Hopkins Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.