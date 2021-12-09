Dr. Edward McClay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward McClay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward McClay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. McClay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center838 Nordahl Rd Ste 300, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 747-8935
-
2
cCARE Encinitas Cancer Center477 N El Camino Real Ste D200, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 452-3340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClay?
I’ve had quite a history seeing Dr. McClay- since 2008. He saved my life! He is an excellent doctor with compassion and expertise. I have full confidence in his care.
About Dr. Edward McClay, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497727465
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Tucson Hosps Med Ed Prog
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClay works at
Dr. McClay has seen patients for Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McClay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.