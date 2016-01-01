Dr. Edward Mazique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mazique, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Mazique, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Dc Gen Hospital
Dr. Mazique works at
Locations
Southview Medical Clinic7706 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77033 Directions (713) 738-7111
Mazique Medical2743 Smith Ranch Rd Unit 203, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 663-6835
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Mazique, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dc Gen Hospital
- Internal Medicine
