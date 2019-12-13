Overview

Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, MI. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Mavashev works at Harris Birkhill Wang Songe Assc in Wayne, MI with other offices in Canton, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.