Dr. Edward Mastromonaco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Mastromonaco works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.