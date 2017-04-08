Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcheschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Cincinnati Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Wellington Orthopedics8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 645-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I like the experiences with Dr. Marcheschi. I visit in Mason. One does not wait long and the he seems very interested in providing good results. He is energetic. Nurse staff are mixed on energy. One seemed beaten down possibly as I visited. I am making another visit, so I would recommend to others. He goes further into tests to find the issue I believe. TDK
About Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1194724369
Education & Certifications
- Meth Sports Med Ctr
- U Cincinnati Hosp
- U Ill At Chicago
- U Cincinnati Coll Med
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Marcheschi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcheschi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcheschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcheschi speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcheschi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcheschi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcheschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcheschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.