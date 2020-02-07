Overview

Dr. Edward Mackay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Mackay works at Dr. Mackay Vein & Circulation Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.