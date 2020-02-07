See All Vascular Surgeons in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Edward Mackay, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Edward Mackay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Mackay works at Dr. Mackay Vein & Circulation Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mackay Vein & Circulation Specialist
    2863 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
(727) 781-5652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2020
    Extremely professional staff. Very little wait time and I have been pleased with the results of treatments. Highly recommended!
    LL — Feb 07, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Mackay, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770548505
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tenn Med Center
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • University of FL
    • General Surgery, Phlebology and Vascular Surgery
