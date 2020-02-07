Dr. Edward Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mackay, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Mackay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Mackay Vein & Circulation Specialist2863 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 781-5652
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional staff. Very little wait time and I have been pleased with the results of treatments. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Edward Mackay, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770548505
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Med Center
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of FL
- General Surgery, Phlebology and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackay has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.