Dr. Edward Mack Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Mack Jr works at Flat Shoals Foot & Ankle Center LLC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.