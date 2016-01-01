Overview

Dr. Edward Lynch, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at Sentara Cardiology in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.