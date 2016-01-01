Dr. Edward Lynch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lynch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Lynch, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Cardiology Specialists - Godwin Blvd2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 983-8750
Sentara Cardiology Specialists-belle Harbour3920A Bridge Rd Ste 202, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 983-0330
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 282-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Lynch, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynch speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.