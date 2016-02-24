Dr. Edward Lundblad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundblad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lundblad, MD
Dr. Edward Lundblad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Allopathic & Integrative Healing Arts Center LLC5731 Silverstone Ter Ste 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 633-8773
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
What a wonderful doctor he is! Like the docs of my childhood. Kindly, concerned, gentle, wonderful bedside manner -- and has more experience than any ten docs put together. I think he is the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
