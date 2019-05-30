Overview

Dr. Edward Loughery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Loughery works at Center for Healthy Aging in Danvers, MA with other offices in Gloucester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.