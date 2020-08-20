Dr. Edward Loizides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loizides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Loizides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Loizides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
David J Beccia MD332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3737
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loizides is a knowledgeable, compassionate physician. He make you feel relaxed from your first office visit and always starts off with a warm greeting. He listens carefully to what the patient says and talks with the patient, not to him. His bedside manner is excellent, and I am proud to call him my physician, as well as my friend.
About Dr. Edward Loizides, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1114950383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
