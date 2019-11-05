Overview

Dr. Edward Lis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Lis works at Edward J. Lis Jr. DO, PLLC in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.