Overview

Dr. Edward Lim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Edward S Lim MD LLC in Branford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT and Old Saybrook, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.