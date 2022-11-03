Dr. Edward Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Lim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Edward S. Lim MD LLC144 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 643-0270
-
2
Edward S Lim MD LLC249 W Main St Ste 14, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 643-0270
-
3
Edward S. Lim MD LLC40 Connecticut Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 823-1738
-
4
Edward S. Lim MD LLC633 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (860) 823-1738
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
He was so helpful and explained things well. I feel he is very sensitive to his patients and their needs.
About Dr. Edward Lim, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124099726
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- University Ky College Med
- St Joseph Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.