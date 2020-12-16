Overview

Dr. Edward Liebers, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Liebers works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Hematology/Oncology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.