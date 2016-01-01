Dr. Edward Lewiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lewiecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Lewiecki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Clin Rsrch/Ostprss
Locations
New Mexico Clin Rsrch/Ostprss300 Oak St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 855-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Lewiecki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1861441735
Education & Certifications
- U Nm Affil Hosp
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Amherst College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewiecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewiecki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewiecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewiecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewiecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.