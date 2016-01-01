Overview

Dr. Edward Lewiecki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Lewiecki works at New Mexico Clin Rsrch/Ostprss in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.