Overview

Dr. Edward Levine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ctr Study Univ Xochicalco and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Dr Luigi J Parisi in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.