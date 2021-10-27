See All Plastic Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Dr. Lee works at Rutgers Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Rutgers Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  Overlook Medical Center
  University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I had two procedures by Dr. Lee, he is amazing amazing amazing & did I say amazing!!!!! He improved my problem drastically!!!! From the receptionist to the PA, all 5 stars!!!! I am so happy I had such an amazing surgeon!!!!! I am beyond happy!!!! Very caring surgeon & staff!!!
    Betty — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1629265657
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    UPMC - Presbyterian
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lee works at Rutgers Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Newark, NJ.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

