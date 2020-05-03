Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
What a bunch of liars...Dr. Lee retired in 2016 I went to Doc Lee for years...he was there for me at every turn.
About Dr. Edward Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417944596
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
