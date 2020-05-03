See All Dermatologists in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Edward Lee, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Lee works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1500
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Lee, MD
    About Dr. Edward Lee, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

