Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Edward E Lee MD PC16410 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 321-8333
2
Edward E. Lee MD PC13636 39th Ave Ste 7, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-8333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Fms - Bayside Dialysis Center20110 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 423-6638
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has been with Dr. Lee for 4 years now. At first, I just took her to him because he was the first one In the insurance providers list but later, I have realized that we are very lucky to have him as my mom's nephrologist, he is the best! He treats my mom with utmost care and with sincerity. I know that I can find a lot of other good doctors but i know that i will never find anybody like this doctor. I cant thank him enough for my mom's new life after she agreed to start on dialysis.
About Dr. Edward Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
