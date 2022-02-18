Overview

Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at ELEE Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.