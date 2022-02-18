Dr. Edward Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
ELEE Plastic Surgery2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 323-9397
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I recommend Nuveau - Dr. Lee is a great surgeon. He cares about your concerns and does a really good job. Dr. Lee listens to my preferences and answers all questions and concerns and follows up with me that make me feel comfort, and guides me to the best recommended results. Love Dr. Lee and thank you.
About Dr. Edward Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083945968
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med|Baylor University Medical Center
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.