Overview

Dr. Edward Lebovics, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lebovics works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.