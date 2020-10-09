Dr. Edward Leaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Leaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Leaton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Leaton works at
Locations
Central Virginia Neurology, PLC14355 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 379-7721Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leaton is a wonderful and caring doctor and extremely thorough. He listened to my concerns and explained my condition so that I understood & followed up by sending me the results of tests. Great doctor & great bedside manner.
About Dr. Edward Leaton, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649238387
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.