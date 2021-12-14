Overview

Dr. Edward Leahey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leahey works at Edward W. Leahey, M.D., P.A in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.