Dr. Edward Leahey, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Leahey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Edward W Leahey MD PA4201 Garth Rd Ste 100, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-3113
Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital - Alexander1700 James Bowie Dr, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 422-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Leahey to anyone at any time. He has proven to be a smart and competent Doctor and has a very pleasing personality.
About Dr. Edward Leahey, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770584690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leahey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leahey has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.