Dr. Edward Lazzarin, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Lazzarin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Mariano M Garcia MD6085 Bird Rd Ste 101, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 663-5989
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazzarin?
Dr. Lazzarin is an amazing doctor. Extremely knowledgeable and understanding with patients.
About Dr. Edward Lazzarin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841228046
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazzarin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazzarin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazzarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazzarin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazzarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzarin.
