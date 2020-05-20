See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lazaga works at Champaign Dental Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Planning Associates of San Antonio
    803 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 435-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr Lazaga is a life saver. He has been seeing my father years and taking care of his kidney issues. When things looked like they were taking a turn for the worse, he and his staff were quick to adjust the regiment and keep my dad off the transplant list. The new paint in the office is an added bonus. Gives the clinic a much warmer and welcoming feel.
    — May 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD
    About Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396729547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lazaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazaga works at Champaign Dental Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lazaga’s profile.

    Dr. Lazaga has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

