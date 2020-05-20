Overview

Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lazaga works at Champaign Dental Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.