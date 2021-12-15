Dr. Edward Lawton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lawton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Lawton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Lawton works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine Office2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 25000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8650
2
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 447-5027
3
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group955 W Imperial Hwy Ste 110, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 449-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawton?
My experience was very positive with Dr. Lawton. He diagnosed my issue with my lung, fixed it, and has been monitoring me for the last four years as I continue to improve. I feel great.
About Dr. Edward Lawton, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801882261
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawton works at
Dr. Lawton has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.