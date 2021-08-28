Dr. Edward Laws, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laws is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Laws, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Laws, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the finest and absolutely very caring neurosurgeons is the East cost. He saved my life and explained my tumor removal surgery in very simple words, very professional during his office visit and welcoming during his postoperative visit he is absolutely the number 1 choice Neurosurgeon for Pituitary Tumors.
About Dr. Edward Laws, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1326117953
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University Schoo
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laws has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laws accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laws has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laws on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Laws. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laws.
