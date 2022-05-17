Dr. Edward Latimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Latimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Latimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Latimer works at
Locations
Robert T. Latimer MD PA24 PORTLAND PL, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latimer and his staff are exceptional. In terms of knowledge, he is one of NJ’s top doctors and has been recognized as such. He is able to assess a person’s state and offer the necessary treatment for a quick recovery. The office staff is pleasant, professional and always submit claims quickly and error free. It helps to have such caring & compassionate people in your corner when dealing with any major illness. Thank you, Dr. Latimer & staff, for all of your help & support over the past 14+ years.
About Dr. Edward Latimer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194810895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latimer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latimer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latimer.
