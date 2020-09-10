Overview

Dr. Edward Lane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canal Winchester, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Fairfield Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Lane works at MCMG Diley Ridge in Canal Winchester, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.