Dr. Edward Lamoreaux, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Lamoreaux, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Lamoreaux works at Springcrest Dental Associates in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springcrest Dental Associates
    2424 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 879-0128

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Edward Lamoreaux, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669433108
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Spring Arbor University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Lamoreaux, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamoreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lamoreaux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lamoreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lamoreaux works at Springcrest Dental Associates in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lamoreaux’s profile.

Dr. Lamoreaux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamoreaux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamoreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamoreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

