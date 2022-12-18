See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (91)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Phialdelphia College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Lambert III works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Beach
    1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 422-8476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Ted Lambert is a Wonderful, Kind, Caring and patient Doctor, an so is his team. Dr Lambert did a total knee replacement on my left knee with a procedure called SUBVASTUS no cutting of the Tendence or Ligaments. This method is a faster way of healing. Dr Lambert is also experienced in Hip replacement surgery no cutting of the Tendence or ligaments. I healed so quickly. Walking around the same day with BOTH SURGERIES KNEE and HIP REPLACEMENT. I'M SO THANK TO A DEAR FRIEND WHO REFERRED ME TO DR LAMBERT. God's blessing upon him and his team ??????????????????????????????????????????????????
    Donna — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194786640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Reconstructive Surgery-Hospital For Special Surgery
    Residency
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Internship
    • General Surgery, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va.
    Medical Education
    • Phialdelphia College Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Naval Academy
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambert III works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lambert III’s profile.

    Dr. Lambert III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

