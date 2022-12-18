Overview

Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Phialdelphia College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lambert III works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.