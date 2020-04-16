Dr. Edward Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Easy and pleasant to work with. Communication was easy and explanations were direct and specific. An overall pleasant experience.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255481701
- George Washington University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center
- St Vincents Hospital and Medical Center|St. Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
