Dr. Edward Kwak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Kwak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kwak works at Unite Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unite Health Center
    275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 924-2510
    EDWARD S. KWAK MD-ESKMD Facial Plastic Surgery
    737 Park Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 229-1100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deviated Septum
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deviated Septum
Skin Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Edward Kwak is the top plastic surgeon nyc! I did rhinoplasty along with septoplasty and facelift and lip lift! I can breath better and sleep better! Even I look 15years look younger! Thank you so much. You are the best nose surgeon in nyc and best facelift surgeon nyc!
    About Dr. Edward Kwak, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
    • 1568514412
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwak speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

