Dr. Edward Kulich, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kulich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
KidsHousecalls1601 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (917) 617-2194
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pediatrician, super responsive and knowledgeable. We couldn’t be happier and more comfortable with the care provide for our 1 year old.
About Dr. Edward Kulich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386769065
Education & Certifications
- Maimondies MC
- Maimonedes Med Ctr
- St Georges Med Sch
- Cornell University
- Pediatrics
