Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Kryshak works at
Locations
Metro Health Park East Pharmacy4055 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-5760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pennant Physician Services555 Midtowne St NE Ste 310, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 252-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kryshak for over 20 years. I am diabetic and have appointments with him twice each year. I have always been very satisfied. His recommendations and advice have always been helpful.
About Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912948233
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kryshak has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kryshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
