Dr. Edward Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kramer, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center27995 Greenfield Dr Ste C, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 360-4400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 229-8246
- 3 27955 Greenfield Dr Ste C, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic and efficient as always
About Dr. Edward Kramer, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramer speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.