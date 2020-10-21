Dr. Edward Kormylo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kormylo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kormylo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Kormylo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Locations
Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center33 Medford Ave Ste D, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 687-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every way! Dr. Kormylo is the absolute best,as is his staff!
About Dr. Edward Kormylo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kormylo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kormylo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kormylo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kormylo has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kormylo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kormylo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kormylo.
