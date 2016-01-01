Dr. Eyiah Koomson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Eyiah Koomson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Eyiah Koomson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shawnee, OK.
Dr. Eyiah Koomson works at
Locations
1
Ssm Health St Anthony Hospital - Shawnee1102 W MacArthur St, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 395-5225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Midwest Pain Consultants9020 E Reno Ave Ste 200, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 732-7020
3
Phoebe Physician Group Inc425 W 3rd Ave Ste 700, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-7790
4
St Anthony Cardiovascular Specialists608 NW 9th St Ste 2200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Worth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Eyiah Koomson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790929859
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
